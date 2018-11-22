ValuEngine Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (HP) to “Buy”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

NYSE:HP opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

