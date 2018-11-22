ValuEngine Upgrades Iradimed (IRMD) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iradimed and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iradimed from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

IRMD stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of 354.13 and a beta of 1.90. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 205.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 33.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter worth $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iradimed by 27.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the third quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

