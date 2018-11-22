VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $20.28. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 10008529 shares trading hands.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 375.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth $1,258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 178,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,254.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,800 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/vaneck-vectors-russia-etf-rsx-shares-gap-up-to-20-28.html.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.