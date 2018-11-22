Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

