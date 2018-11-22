Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $140.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

