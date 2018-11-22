Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter.

VONV opened at $104.98 on Thursday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/vanguard-russell-1000-value-etf-vonv-shares-sold-by-pathstone-family-office-llc.html.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.