Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 71.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -1.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

