VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 26th (DGAZ)

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) are set to reverse split on Monday, November 26th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 23rd.

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $42.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGAZ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,833,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. HRT Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 85,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 1,141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 620,753 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 252,694 shares during the last quarter.

