Vesuvius (VSVS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “top pick” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VSVS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 691.25 ($9.03).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 512.50 ($6.70) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 643.50 ($8.41).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

