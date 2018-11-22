VF Corp (VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Brokerages expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to post sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.84 billion. VF posted sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.46 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on VF in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,768.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of VF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 158,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. 1,677,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. VF has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.74%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

