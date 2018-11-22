Vical (VICL) versus Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vical has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -300.44% -31.61% -28.28% Coherus Biosciences N/A -770.38% -126.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vical and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $13.82 million 2.08 -$12.96 million ($1.01) -1.31 Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 530.29 -$238.17 million ($4.48) -2.71

Vical has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Coherus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vical and Coherus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 152.88%. Given Vical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vical is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Summary

Vical beats Coherus Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing VCL-HB01, an HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence, as well as for the treatment of patients with symptomatic genital herpes infection; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and chronic hepatitis B that is in preclinical stage for the eradication of persistent HBV infection. Vical Incorporated has a license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop and commercialize VL-2397 antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It is also developing a pipeline of products in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and ophthalmology comprising CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar; and CHS-2020, an aflibercept biosimilar, as well as CHS-131, a small molecule for multiple sclerosis. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has license agreement with Selexis SA and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

