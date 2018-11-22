Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. FIG Partners raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

WTFC stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

