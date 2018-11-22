Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,823 Shares of Toro Co (TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Toro by 63.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 34.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $4,534,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Toro stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.75 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $163,444.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,666.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $374,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $3,679,331. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

