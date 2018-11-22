Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $156.48 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.13.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

