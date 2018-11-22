Vinci SA (DG) Receives €96.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €96.55 ($112.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Cfra set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €82.08 ($95.44) on Monday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

