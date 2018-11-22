VIP Tokens Market Capitalization Hits $50,085.00 (VIP)

VIP Tokens (CURRENCY:VIP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One VIP Tokens coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIP Tokens has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. VIP Tokens has a market cap of $50,085.00 and $0.00 worth of VIP Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009199 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens Coin Profile

VIP Tokens (VIP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2016. VIP Tokens’ total supply is 83,450,403 coins. VIP Tokens’ official Twitter account is @clockcoin. VIP Tokens’ official website is viptokens.club.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocks: 0-20 : AirdropBlock: 20-100: 0 VIPBlock: 100-1000: 500 VIPBlock: 1000-30000: 450 VIPBlock: 30000-60000: 300 VIPBlock: 60000-100000: 250 VIPBlock: 100000-150000: 150 VIPBlock: 150000-200000: 110 VIP “

VIP Tokens Coin Trading

VIP Tokens can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIP Tokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIP Tokens should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIP Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

