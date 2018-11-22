Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.49%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

