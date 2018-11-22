Visa Inc (V) Position Cut by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 65,600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Visa to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Shares of V stock opened at $134.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

