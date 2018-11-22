Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) Shares Sold by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 270,755 shares during the period. Vocera Communications accounts for 1.5% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 454,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.87 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,621.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $70,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,337.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,996 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/vocera-communications-inc-vcra-shares-sold-by-elk-creek-partners-llc.html.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.