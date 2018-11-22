Vodafone Group plc (VOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.33 ($2.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £10,594.12 ($13,843.09). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total value of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 236,564 shares of company stock valued at $39,189,442.

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 152 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,026,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

