Volkswagen (VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €200.00 ($232.56) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €178.00 ($206.98) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. AlphaValue set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.40 ($223.72).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €152.36 ($177.16) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 1-year high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.