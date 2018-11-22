W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

WRB opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $65.92 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

