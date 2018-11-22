WA Space Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. WA Space has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WA Space coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WA Space has traded down 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WA Space alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021999 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00133097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00194377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.76 or 0.09299123 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009556 BTC.

WA Space Profile

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WA Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.