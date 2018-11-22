Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $66,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,706 shares of company stock worth $5,268,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.22.

WBA opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

