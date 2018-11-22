Wall Capital Group Inc. Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/wall-capital-group-inc-takes-position-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.