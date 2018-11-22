Walmart (WMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,276,062 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $121,468,341.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,147,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,777,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,575 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,812,188 shares of company stock worth $1,034,638,478. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 1,797,403 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

