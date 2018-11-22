Warburg Research Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Stabilus (STM)

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.00 ($87.21).

Get Stabilus alerts:

STM stock opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Monday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €55.47 ($64.50) and a 52 week high of €83.10 ($96.63).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives, and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.