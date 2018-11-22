Waters (WAT) versus Scientific Industries (SCND) Financial Survey

Waters (NYSE:WAT) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waters and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waters $2.31 billion 6.42 $20.31 million $7.49 26.14 Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.59 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waters and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waters 1 11 3 0 2.13 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waters currently has a consensus price target of $206.08, suggesting a potential upside of 5.27%. Given Waters’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Waters is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Waters and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waters 2.32% 30.68% 13.96% Scientific Industries 2.21% 3.63% 2.82%

Volatility & Risk

Waters has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waters beats Scientific Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers in analog and digital versions. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

