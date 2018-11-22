Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.75 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $481.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.12. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 7,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $131,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

