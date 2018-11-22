Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.32.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 444,777 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 252,951 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

