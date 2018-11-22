Wedbush Lowers Black Knight (BKI) Price Target to $50.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

NYSE BKI opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals.

