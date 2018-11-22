Wedbush Weighs in on Endocyte, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (ECYT)

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endocyte in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Endocyte’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Endocyte alerts:

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

ECYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endocyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Endocyte stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.02. Endocyte has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $23.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Endocyte by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after buying an additional 571,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Endocyte by 2,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 45.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,091 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 12.8% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip S. Low sold 5,928 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $92,239.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman sold 28,146 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $437,670.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,655 shares of company stock worth $1,071,854. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.