Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.42 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of SVB Financial Group worth $43,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $212.30 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total transaction of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total value of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 target price on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

