Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Skyline Co. (SKY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 1,097.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,494 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.79% of Skyline worth $45,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 115.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline by 98.9% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 66,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

In other Skyline news, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 89,378 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,614,306.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,281,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 12,373 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $361,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,642,729 shares of company stock valued at $213,658,869.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

