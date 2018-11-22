Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after acquiring an additional 289,457 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 337,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,582.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,286.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/wesbanco-bank-inc-buys-new-position-in-kansas-city-southern-ksu.html.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.