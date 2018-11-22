Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 52,332 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,332 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 73.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

