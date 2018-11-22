Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock worth $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

