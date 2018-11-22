WhiteCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,366.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00001112 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Bittrex. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and approximately $71,366.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00054761 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,114,469 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Bittrex, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

