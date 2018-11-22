Wiki Token Price Hits $0.49 (WIKI)

Wiki Token (CURRENCY:WIKI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Wiki Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00011479 BTC on exchanges. Wiki Token has a market cap of $0.00 and $217,860.00 worth of Wiki Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wiki Token has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00130568 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00191473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.09227721 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000120 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Wiki Token Profile

Wiki Token’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Wiki Token’s official Twitter account is @wiki_token. The Reddit community for Wiki Token is /r/WikiToken. The official website for Wiki Token is wikitoken.bitcoinwiki.org.

Buying and Selling Wiki Token

Wiki Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wiki Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wiki Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

