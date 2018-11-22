William Blair Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Shares of BECN opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57,991 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

