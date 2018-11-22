William Blair Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, November 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,131,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,649,000 after buying an additional 502,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,687,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,580,000 after buying an additional 629,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,748,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

