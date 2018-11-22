WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (WILYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “William Demant Holding A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The Company focuses on three business areas: Hearing Devices, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. William Demant Holding A/S is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

About WILLIAM DEMANT/ADR

William Demant Holding A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment designed to aid the people with hearing loss connect and communication primarily in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, and other countries. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

