William Hill plc (WMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 290.75 ($3.80).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on William Hill from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on William Hill from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

In other William Hill news, insider Ruth Prior acquired 38,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £100,614.84 ($131,471.11).

Shares of WMH traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 172.50 ($2.25). 3,058,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US, Australia, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer various betting and gaming services, including horseracing, greyhound racing, football betting, virtual racing, numbers betting, and other services.

