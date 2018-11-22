William J. Ready Sells 27,458 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,342,306.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Paypal to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth $9,249,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

