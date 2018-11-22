William Lyon Homes (WLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. William Lyon Homes reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. William Lyon Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NYSE:WLH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.36. The stock had a trading volume of 809,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,504. William Lyon Homes has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Zaist purchased 8,000 shares of William Lyon Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,979.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $2,027,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767,951.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 47,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 972,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 384,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

