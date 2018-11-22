William Lyon Homes (WLH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered William Lyon Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on William Lyon Homes and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NYSE:WLH opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 6.30. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $2,027,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at $41,767,951.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Zaist bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,979.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 188.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 394,088 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 8.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 131.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 242,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

