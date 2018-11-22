Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Receives $59.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after buying an additional 713,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,804,000 after buying an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 708,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.