WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,385,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,725,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after buying an additional 2,251,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,285,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,442,000 after buying an additional 703,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,756,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,716,000 after buying an additional 223,160 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after buying an additional 5,457,181 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FE stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

