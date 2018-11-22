WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,662,000 after buying an additional 246,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,755,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,529,000 after buying an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $9,356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,250,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

