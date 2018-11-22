Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $80,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. 108,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,435,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $1,584,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWD. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

